VaeVictis 176 - Game issue

VaeVictis Issue #176- September - October 2024
Special Game issue including the wargame with die-cut counters: Cowpens 1781

Number of pages 80
Publisher Cérigo éditions
Language(s) French

SYNOPSIS

NEWS HEXAGONS

  • Traces of Hubris
  • Wavre
  • Utah Beach
  • A Gest of Robin Hood
  • I Napoleon
  • The Battle of Mackinac Island
  • Berestechko 1651

BOARDGAMES

  • Valley of Tears
  • Aliens
  • GCACW 3e partie
  • Western Front Ace
  • Aces of Valor
  • Incredible courage at Austerlitz
  • 1807 Preussisch Eylau
  • Europe in Turmoil
  • Twilight of the Reich
  • Kingmaker
  • Plum Island
  • Stalingrad Roads
  • Air & Armor
  • Le jeux Première GM 2e partie

HOBBY

  • Des étudiants s’invitent au combat : Pendragon
  • JdR Sapa Inca

FIGURINES

  • Scénarios Croisades
  • Présentation Epic Punic Wars Warlord
  • Conseils de peinture Epic
  • Stalingrad 1942, monter la table
  • Nordic Forces/Team Yankee
  • Scénarios Révolution américaine
  • Gangs of Rome

SCENARIOS

  • ASL
  • M44

ART OF WAR

  • Cowpens 1781

WARGAME with die-cut counter: Cowpens 1781

A small force of the Continental Army under the command of Morgan was marching through South Carolina in order to forage for supplies and raise the morale of local colonial sympathizers. As he considered Morgan's army a threat to his left flank, British General Cornwallis dispatched cavalry under commander Tarleton to defeat Morgan. Tarleton, bolstered by British reinforcements, set off in hot pursuit of the American detachment. Morgan resolved to make a stand at Hannah’s Cowpens, a position on a low hill in open woodland, with the expectation that the aggressive Tarleton would make a headlong. On January 17, 1781, he deployed his army in three main lines. Tarleton's army, after an exhausting march reached the field and attacked immediately; however, the American defense-in-depth absorbed the British attack. The British lines lost their cohesion as they hurried after the retreating Americans. When Morgan's army went on the offensive, it wholly overwhelmed the British in the only double envelopment of the war, nearly eliminating Tarleton's force.

  • Game turn: 20 min.
  • Units: regiments and battalions
  • Map: one hex. = 40 m
  • Complexity: 5/10
  • Solitaire: ​​8/10
  • Playing time: 2 hours